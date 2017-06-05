Collinsville students will travel to national technology contest

A team of students from Collinsville High School will travel to Orlando, Florida this month to compete in a national technology competition.
The students — Benito Hernandez, Keegan Butcher, Erick Hicks, Trent Pauley, Devan Wallace and Ivan Velasco — will represent Illinois in the Technology Student Association’s LEAP Legacy Chapter Competition. It is scheduled for June 21-25.
First, second and third place middle and high school chapters will receive $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively. They will also receive trophies on stage at the conference awards ceremony.
