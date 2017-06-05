Education

June 05, 2017 9:41 AM

Collinsville students will travel to national technology contest

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

A team of students from Collinsville High School will travel to Orlando, Florida this month to compete in a national technology competition.

The students — Benito Hernandez, Keegan Butcher, Erick Hicks, Trent Pauley, Devan Wallace and Ivan Velasco — will represent Illinois in the Technology Student Association’s LEAP Legacy Chapter Competition. It is scheduled for June 21-25.

First, second and third place middle and high school chapters will receive $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively. They will also receive trophies on stage at the conference awards ceremony.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Is cursive still relevant?

Is cursive still relevant? 2:08

Is cursive still relevant?
New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term 0:41

New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term
Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue 1:56

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos