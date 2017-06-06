Prospective students can stay overnight on Lindenwood campus

Lindenwood University-Belleville is offering two overnight visits for prospective students.
The free events are scheduled for June 23 and July 28. To RSVP, call 618-239-6242.
During the visit, students will get a chance to sleep in one of the residence halls, meet current students, talk with faculty, attend mock classes and learn about the admission and financial aid processes, according to a news release.
“We’re looking forward to hosting high school juniors and seniors so they can experience campus life and see what it’s like to be a lynx,” Reeta Piirala-Skoglund, dean of admissions, stated in the release.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
