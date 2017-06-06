Local teacher to learn about Supreme Court in D.C. trip

This month, one local educator will travel to Washington, D.C., to learn new ways to teach students about the Supreme Court and its recent cases.
Jamie Kupferer, a social studies teacher at Father McGivney Catholic High School, is one of 60 educators picked from across the country to attend the Supreme Court Summer Institute this year.
The teachers will study recent Supreme Court cases and be introduced to innovative teaching methods, according to a news release. Supreme Court experts, journalists, authors and lawyers will help the teachers understand how the Supreme Court chooses and decides cases and what it’s like to argue before the justices.
Teachers will also attend decisions and a reception, the release states.
