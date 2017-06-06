Edwardsville branch of NAACP honors program director at SIUE

Earleen Patterson was honored with an award from the Edwardsville branch of the NAACP for her work with students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Patterson, who is the director of Students Opportunities for Academic Results (also known as SOAR), was recognized with the president’s award during a banquet on Sunday at SIUE.
Patterson, who has a doctorate in higher education, said she was “grateful and honored” to receive the award, according to a news release.
“We help create opportunities in education for underrepresented students to work toward achieving success,” Patterson said in the news release. “I love what I do for our students and the university. When you help all student excel, you enrich the lives of everyone.”
Comments