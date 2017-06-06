Hard work pays off for newspaper staff at local community college

The staff at Lewis and Clark Community College’s student newspaper earned 18 awards at the Illinois Community College Journalism Association’s 2017 conference held at the Godfrey college.
The following staff members at the newspaper, “The Bridge,” were honored:
▪ Karen Hancock, first place, front page design
▪ Karen Hancock, first place, headline
▪ Darick Earney, first place, headline
▪ Karen Hancock, first place, page design
▪ Alex Meissner, first place, sports news
▪ Helen Paige Jarden, first place, staff editorial
▪ Shelby Wallace, fist place, editorial cartoon
▪ Shelby Clayton, first place, graphics
▪ Staff, first place, advertising
▪ Staff, second place, general excellence
▪ Staff, second place, advertising
▪ Helen Paige Jarden, second place, news column
▪ Helen Paige Jarden, second place, news story
▪ Krystie Morrison, second place, staff editorial
▪ Shelby Clayton, third place, graphics
▪ Karen Hancock, fourth place, page design
▪ Callie Logan, fourth place, staff editorial
▪ Krystie Morrison, honorable mention, news photo
Also at the conference, Louise Jett, an adjunct faculty member at Lewis and Clark who advises The Bridge, was elected president of the Illinois Community College Journalism Association. Her two-year term will end in April 2019.
