SWIC wants to help you earn your high school degree

Southwestern Illinois College is offering high school equivalency preparation classes next month. The classes are free.
Daytime classes are scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 27 at SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.; SWIC Sam Wolf Granite Campus, 4650 Maryville Road; and East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
An accelerated class will also be offered during the day from 1 to 2:50 p.m. at the campus in Belleville.
Evening classes are scheduled to meet from 5 to 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 through Thursday, Aug. 8, at SWIC campuses in Belleville and Granite City and the East St. Louis Community College Center. Class sessions are planned for Tuesday and Thursday nights with the exception of July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday.
For more information, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5525.
