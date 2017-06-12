Here’s where kids can get free meals this summer in Cahokia

Four locations in Cahokia will provide free, healthy meals to children from low-income families while they are out of school.
Cahokia District 187 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals will be available to children who are 18 years old or younger.
Lunches will be offered from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 23 at Cahokia High School, 800 Range Lane.
Two other schools will offer breakfast and lunch from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 30:
▪ Wirth Complex — Eighth Grade Academy, 1900 Mousette Lane.
▪ Estelle Sauget School, 1700 Jerome Lane.
Penniman School will also have breakfast and lunch from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 30 at 1820 Jerome Lane.
At least two more locations in the metro-east are participating in the program, too.
Lovejoy School will offer meals until Aug. 4 at 800 Madison St. in Brooklyn. Food will be provided at the Tri-City YMCA until Aug. 11 at 451 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
