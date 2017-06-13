Althoff invites public to groundbreaking for new additions

Construction on a new outdoor athletic complex was slated to begin this month. The complex is one of two additions to the school that will be paid for through a fundraising campaign.
Principal Dave Harris said in a June 5 video update on the projects that the school had raised enough money toward its $3.5 million goal to start the first phase, which includes part of the complex, as well as a lab focused on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math.
The outdoor athletic complex will provide a “home field” for student athletes at the high school for the first time in more than 50 years, according to the school. Catholic grade schools will also be able to use the complex.
The lab is part of a renovation of the school’s second-floor library, which is currently underway.
The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 12 at 5401 West Main St. Admission is free, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Althoff’s administration plans to share more information with the public about additions in engineering and biomedical courses during the upcoming event.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
