Althoff Catholic High School Principal Dave Harris talks about the school’s new outdoor athletic complex. Construction was slated to begin this month.
Althoff Catholic High School Principal Dave Harris talks about the school’s new outdoor athletic complex. Construction was slated to begin this month. Video still
Althoff Catholic High School Principal Dave Harris talks about the school’s new outdoor athletic complex. Construction was slated to begin this month. Video still

Education

June 13, 2017 10:26 AM

Althoff invites public to groundbreaking for new additions

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

BELLEVILLE

Construction on a new outdoor athletic complex was slated to begin this month. The complex is one of two additions to the school that will be paid for through a fundraising campaign.

Principal Dave Harris said in a June 5 video update on the projects that the school had raised enough money toward its $3.5 million goal to start the first phase, which includes part of the complex, as well as a lab focused on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math.

The outdoor athletic complex will provide a “home field” for student athletes at the high school for the first time in more than 50 years, according to the school. Catholic grade schools will also be able to use the complex.

The lab is part of a renovation of the school’s second-floor library, which is currently underway.

The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 12 at 5401 West Main St. Admission is free, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Althoff’s administration plans to share more information with the public about additions in engineering and biomedical courses during the upcoming event.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Is cursive still relevant?

Is cursive still relevant? 2:08

Is cursive still relevant?
New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term 0:41

New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term
Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue 1:56

Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos