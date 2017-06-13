SIUE names new associate dean, interim director of facilities

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has two new administrators.
Jennifer Rehg, chair of the Department of Anthroplogy, will become the associate dean of instruction, faculty development and academic programs, beginning July 3.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with more people across the College of Arts and Sciences and learning more about our diverse academic programs from a different viewpoint,” Rehg said in a news release. “The college is full of skilled, experienced and dedicated people, who give much of themselves to the university, the broader community, and especially our students.”
Rehg, a St. Louis native, has worked at SIUE since 2003.
SIUE also recently appointed Donna Meyer to be interim director of facilities management.
For the last five years, Meyer was associate director of facilities management. Prior to working at SIUE, the Godfrey native worked more than two decades at American Water Company in Illinois and Missouri.
“I look forward to leading a great facilities management team in support of the university and its mission,” Meyer said in a news release. “There are many challenges in front of us as we approach fiscal year (2018) and I am eager to tackle those challenges and continue to provide a great environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
Meyer takes over for Paul Fuligni who was named associate vice president for facilities planning and management at Iowa State University. He begins his new job July 10.
SIUE plans to launch a national search to fill the director position soon, according to a news release.
