College scholarship available for O’Fallon, Shiloh students

Students from O’Fallon and Shiloh are eligible for a $500 college scholarship.
The O’Fallon Garden Club will choose one winner based on financial need, a brief statement about academic and personal goals regarding plant-related studies and a letter of recommendation from a school official.
Applications are due July 1. They can be sent to Kay Welch of the O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship Committee by mail at 14 Treetop Lane, O’Fallon, IL 62269, or by email at lk-welch@att.net.
For more information, contact the club at 618-624-0139.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments