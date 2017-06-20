Waterloo teen named state officer for Future Farmers of America

A metro-east teen was recently elected to the state officer team for the Illinois Association of Future Farmers of America.

Joseph Birrittier, 18, of Waterloo, will serve as president for the next 12 months.

“I want to push members out of their comfort zone and maximize their potential to be the true leaders they can be,” he stated in a news release. “As I see it, if a band-loving city slicker like me can excel in this organization, anything is possible.”

Joseph is a 2017 graduate of Waterloo High School.

The news release states that officers typically travel more than 20,000 miles visiting Future Farmers of America chapters around the state. Joseph and the other officers will conduct workshops and meetings and promote agricultural education.

The Illinois Association of Future Farmers of America also recognized State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, with an honorary state degree during its convention, when state officers were elected.