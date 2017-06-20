High school students built a house that’s for sale in Collinsville

After nearly 11,000 hours of work, high school students built a house. And now it’s for sale.

The students were studying house construction at the Collinsville Area Vocational Center, a training facility for high school juniors and seniors in Collinsville, Mascoutah, Dupo, Lebanon and Triad school districts. It took the students 17 months to construct the house at 200 Reed St. in Collinsville, according to Collinsville Unit 10.

The school district stated in a news release that the house is approximately 1,700 square feet. It includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a two-car garage, deck and partially finished basement, among other features.

The next open house event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24, according to the school district. Those interested in purchasing the property can pick up bid sheets from June 20 to July 11 at the Unit 10 administrative office, 201 W. Clay St.

Before the students started work in August 2015, a condemned home sat on the property. It was eventually razed and the lot was donated to the vocational center, according to Collinsville Unit 10.

The school district stated that the Reed Street home is the 19th house built by Collinsville Area Vocational Center students. The first was constructed in 1973. The program was cut from the budget for several years after the housing market crash, but public donations helped bring it back in 2013, the school district said.

Collinsville Area Vocational Center courses cover construction, but also food services, clinical health occupations, criminal justice, graphic design and more fields. Students can earn college credit from Southwestern Illinois College.