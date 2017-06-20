These metro-east teens won $1,000 toward college

Three local high school seniors will each receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

Benjamin N. Ebel and Luke Worley, both of Freeburg Community High School, and Gabrielle Moll, of Mascoutah High School, are the 2017 Turkey Hill Grange Scholarship winners.

The Turkey Hill Grange Charitable Foundation has given out $22,000 in scholarships since the program began, according to a news release.

The release states that counselors from six public high schools and Governor French Academy, a private school, will be contacted in April 2018 about applications for the next round of scholarships.