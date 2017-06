St. Clair County IL and Madison County IL voters in the April 4, 2017, election reject proposed sales tax increases on ballots that would have given new revenue to schools based on student population to use on construction, renovation, expansion, repairs, upgrades and toward paying debt from previous work. School leaders from Belleville IL, Smithton IL, Granite City IL, Highland IL and Alton IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis MO, say they will rely on property taxes for those costs.