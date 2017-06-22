In this 2016 file photo, Althoff Catholic High School keeper Stone Galloway watches as his teammate Stephen Waltrip keeps the ball out of the net during a Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Education

June 22, 2017 11:03 AM

Memorial East donating cost of sports physicals to athletes’ schools

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

SHILOH

When student athletes get their sports physicals at Memorial Hospital East, the $20 they pay for the service will be donated to their schools.

Memorial announced in a news release that it will donate the sports physical cost to each athlete’s school, including Althoff Catholic, Belleville West, Belleville East, Cahokia, East St. Louis and O’Fallon high schools.

The hospital is scheduling the physicals on June 28 at 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. Call 618-257-5250 to make an appointment.

School administrators or athletic directors can also call to request participation for their schools in the future, the release states.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

