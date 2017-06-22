Memorial East donating cost of sports physicals to athletes’ schools

When student athletes get their sports physicals at Memorial Hospital East, the $20 they pay for the service will be donated to their schools.
Memorial announced in a news release that it will donate the sports physical cost to each athlete’s school, including Althoff Catholic, Belleville West, Belleville East, Cahokia, East St. Louis and O’Fallon high schools.
The hospital is scheduling the physicals on June 28 at 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. Call 618-257-5250 to make an appointment.
School administrators or athletic directors can also call to request participation for their schools in the future, the release states.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
