Local Head Start Center offering free money management class

One of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Head Start centers for children is teaching adults, too.
The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Head Start Center is offering a new financial literacy course to help parents of children enrolled at the center manage their money, according to a news release.
The next free, 10-week class is planned for October, according to Michael Greenfield, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center programs director.
The most recent classes were taught by employees from Associated Bank, the release states. They covered topics like budget planning, credit awareness, debt resolution and managing a checking account. Parents who completed the class received $700 to start a savings account for their children and $300 to start their own savings account.
One of the course’s graduates, Candace Taylor-Harris, stated in the release that she decided to enroll in the program to get help with her spending habits and learn how to save for her grandson’s future. But Taylor-Harris said she was shocked to receive $1,000.
“It’s amazing to think how much that account can grow by the time he turns 18. It makes me feel like I accomplished something,” Taylor-Harris stated.
The school is located at 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle in East St. Louis. It is named for East St. Louis native Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who is a six time Olympic medalist.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
