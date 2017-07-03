Metro-east students receive $2,500 toward college

Altogether, two recent graduates of Mater Dei Catholic High School and Columbia High School earned $2,500 toward their college degrees in construction and engineering.
Owen Faust, a 2016 Mater Dei graduate, received $2,000 from the Illinois Lumber and Material Dealers Association Foundation.
According to a news release, it’s the second time Owen has been the recipient of the scholarship. He worked for two construction companies while he was in high school and hopes to work in project management or foreman positions in the future, the release states.
This fall, Owen will begin his second year at Ranken Technical Institute in St. Louis, where he plans to earn an associate’s degree in construction management.
Another local scholarship winner, Jacob Noll, received one of the $500 awards from Heneghan and Associates, P.C. this year. The civil engineering and surveying firm chose students in each of its four geographic locations.
Jacob was one of more than 70 high school seniors who applied. He graduated from Columbia High School and plans to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a degree in materials engineering.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments