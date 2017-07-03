From June 9-16, three high school students from Clinton County represented Clinton County Electric Cooperative at this year’s Youth To Washington Tour. From left to right: Collin Henderson, Jenna Koelmel, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville and Ben Herndon.
Education

July 03, 2017 11:54 AM

Local teens saw D.C.’s historic sites, met their representatives. Here’s how you can, too.

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

Last month, three Clinton County high school students met their representatives — in Washington, D.C.

Collin Henderson, of Trenton, Ben Herndon, of New Baden, and Jenna Koelmel, of Shattuc, represented Clinton County Electric Cooperative at this year’s Youth To Washington Tour. More than 1,730 students from across the country participated.

Collin, Ben and Jenna were among 69 “rural youth leaders” who were selected from Illinois, the release states. During their all-expenses-paid trip, they met U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Springfield. They visited the Capitol, Arlington National Cemetery and several other historic sites, memorials and museums.

High school sophomores and juniors who live in Clinton County Electric Cooperative’s service area are eligible to participate in future tours. The co-op serves parts of Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Marion, St. Clair and Washington counties.

To learn more, visit youthtour.coop or cceci.com/youthprograms.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

