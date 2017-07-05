Meet the newest school board member in Belleville

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Newly appointed Belleville school board member's motivation, plans for the district Pause 1:36 Meet student of the week Andrew Wagner 3:24 Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents 2:08 Is cursive still relevant? 0:41 New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term 1:56 Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue 0:45 Brooklyn students at McKendree for 'Let's Go to College' day 1:41 SIU chief on the Carbondale campus need for cash 1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used 3:46 O'Fallon high school students protest District 203 budget cuts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Brian Barton, 55, of Swansea, was appointed to the Belleville District 201 School Board following the resignation of Allison Bartle. He plans to put his finance background to use to help a district that has affected his daughter's life. Lexi Cortes acortes@bnd.com

