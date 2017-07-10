Collinsville store to give away free school supplies

Later this month, a Collinsville business will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies to area children.
Local families are invited to bring their children to TCC Collinsville, 1108 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., to pick up one of the 220 backpacks full of pencils, paper, folders, glue and more.
The phone and wireless service store will participate in TCC’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on July 23. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools, according to a news release.
Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 505,000 backpacks, the release states.
“We are proud to help our local families prepare for the upcoming school year by taking some of the financial burden off their shoulders,” stated Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
