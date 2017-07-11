Madison County offers law internship program for high school students

High school students in Madison County can learn more about how the legal system works through summer internships with local lawyers.
Each year, the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee places high school students in area law firms for the month of June.
Seven students were selected to participate this year, including:
▪ Liberty Felix, of Alton High School, at Scroggins Law Office in Granite City.
▪ Will Hengehold, of Edwardsville High School, at the Edwardsville firm of HeplerBroom.
▪ Remington Grosze, of Edwardsville High, at GoriJulian in Edwardsville.
▪ Noal Pirtle, of Father McGivney Catholic High School in Maryville, at GoriJulian.
▪ Kimberly Stinson, of Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, with Attorney Jack Cranley.
▪ Kara Carnes at Unsell & Schattnik.
▪ Cassi Heintz with Attorney Todd Sivia.
Students will be able to apply for future opportunities through their high schools in spring 2018.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments