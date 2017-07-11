Grants that invest in arts available for 2017-18 school year

Metro-east educators will soon be able to apply for grants that help link art with their curriculum.
The Maritz Arts and Education Fund for Teachers has previously paid for a program that combined poetry and pottery in a St. Louis school, according to a news release.
The release also states that a grant has helped improve the performing arts in East St. Louis.
The grants range from $500 and $5,000. Applications for the 2017-18 school year will open this summer. Schools in Illinois are eligible, including in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties. Missouri schools are also elligible.
Projects that introduce new art mediums to students will be given priority.
For more information, visit keeparthappening.org/grant-programs.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
