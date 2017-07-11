Local students compete in national academic championship

Two teams of students recently represented the metro-east in the national championships of an academic competition.
The Beta Club teams from Mascoutah High School and East St. Louis Senior High School qualified for the championships in Florida during state-level contests this year.
Four students from Mascoutah were among the top 10 in their divisions, including:
▪ Sarah Nowak, who won fourth-place in poetry.
▪ Rebecca Ferguson, who won eighth-place in language arts.
▪ Lily Levrault, who won 10th place in math.
▪ Emily Nowak, who won 10th place in social studies.
The competition took place June 29 through July 2 at Walt Disney World. More than 15,000 students from across the U.S. were challenged in a variety of subjects — from agriculture and show choir to woodworking and robotics.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments