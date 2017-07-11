Comic book artist and author Jeff Weigel, of Belleville, autographs a copy of his comic “Atomic Ace” for Keowan Salmond, who recently graduated from kindergarten at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville.
Comic book artist and author Jeff Weigel, of Belleville, autographs a copy of his comic “Atomic Ace” for Keowan Salmond, who recently graduated from kindergarten at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville. Provided
Comic book artist and author Jeff Weigel, of Belleville, autographs a copy of his comic “Atomic Ace” for Keowan Salmond, who recently graduated from kindergarten at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville. Provided

Education

July 11, 2017 11:54 AM

Students create a superhero with comic book author during summer camp

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

A comic book illustrator and author from Belleville recently asked a group of about 20 first- through fourth-graders to imagine their own superhero.

He started with an image of a teen boy on a projection screen. Then, he took suggestions from the children in the room.

They came up with the “Scholastic Super Inventor,” a young man whose genius, inventor parents were kidnapped by a villain who planned to force them to use their talents to do his bidding.

The students told Belleville native Jeff Weigel to draw the boy with a tool belt, rocket-powered work boots, X-ray goggles and bulletproof chest armor to help him carry out his mission.

Weigel is the creator of “The Sphinx,” “Atomic Ace,” “Dragon Girl” and “Quantum Mechanics” comics and graphic novels. He was also a special guest during this year’s Camp Lynx Tales summer reading camp at Lindenwood-University Belleville.

During his visit, he talked to the students about his books and described the process of creating new characters before asking them to come up with their own, according to a news release.

For three weeks in June, the camp-goers honed their reading and writing skills.

The Camp Lynx Tales reading camp takes place each summer. Visit lindenwood.edu/belleville for information about next year’s registration. The cost is $80.

This year, students like Keowan Salmond, who recently graduated from kindergarten at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville, left the camp with an autographed copy of Weigel’s “Atomic Ace” and a photograph with the author.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

East St Louis teen wants to help others

East St Louis teen wants to help others 2:05

East St Louis teen wants to help others
How Illinois budget passage affects school funding 1:48

How Illinois budget passage affects school funding
Freeburg District 77 has new superintendent 2:12

Freeburg District 77 has new superintendent

View More Video