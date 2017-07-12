Althoff officially breaks ground on new athletic complex, STREAM lab

Ground was officially broken on Althoff Catholic High School’s new athletic complex and STREAM lab Wednesday night.
The school has started work on a new outdoor athletic complex and a lab focused on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math. A fundraising campaign paid for the projects.
Principal Dave Harris says the lab and complex will provide a better education and athletic experience for the students.
“They can get hands-on training (in the lab),” Harris said. “It gives kids a different way of learning. Rather than sitting in class and listening, they can put it to work as soon as it’s taught.”
Heritage Hall was packed Wednesday for the groundbreaking, with hundreds of alumni, current students, teachers and parents attending to show their support.
“This will allow Althoff to improve offerings to young families that are making the important decision to come to Althoff,” said Andy Blassie, one of the co-chairs for the campaign to raise money for the project. “This will put us on par with St. Louis schools.”
The STREAM lab will include an engineering classroom, a biomedical classroom, a broadcast communications room, a functioning greenhouse and a student workroom, Harris said.
For students like junior Michal Miller, who said her dream career is to be a forensic chemist, the STREAM lab comes at a perfect time. It should open in August, at the start of the upcoming school year, and will give her two years to add some lab time to her resume and gain real world experience.
“Now, I have a chance to use the newest and best technology to better prepare myself for a future in scientific pursuits,” Miller said.
The athletic complex will allow Althoff athletes on the football, soccer and track teams to have an actual home field.
For Kelsey Dinges, a 2011 alumna and assistant coach of the girl’s soccer team, this addition means the world.
“Speaking for the Althoff girl’s soccer team, it really is a dream come true,” Dinges said. “We haven’t had a steady home field for games ... so having that will be so great.”
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
