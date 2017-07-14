In this 2007 file photo, a bookstore employee works inside the Barnes & Noble in Fairview Heights, 6510 N Illinois St.
Education

July 14, 2017 8:00 AM

Help Edwardsville High School science club by buying books

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

Customers who shop at a local Barnes & Noble next month can help an Edwardsville High School club with their purchases.

The Fairview Heights store, 6510 N Illinois St., will donate a percentage of every sale during a book fair at 4 p.m. Aug. 5, according to a news release.

Shoppers will need to inform the clerk that their purchase is on behalf of the Edwardsville science club. Special vouchers will be available at checkout counters.

Online shoppers can also support the science club from Aug. 6-13 by visiting bn.com/bookfairs and entering book fair ID 12175790 at checkout.

Club members plan to be in the Fairview Heights store during the book fair. The release states that the students will give astronomy demonstrations. The River Bend Astronomy Club is also expected to help with a telescope viewing.

For more information, contact Terry Menz, outreach coordinator for the River Bend Astronomy Club, by emailing jmenz@fgi.net.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

