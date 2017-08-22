She died in a car crash. Now her family wants to help other college students.

The family of Hannah Porter, a former Southwestern Illinois College student who was killed in a car crash in 2015, has established a scholarship in her honor. The $1,000 scholarship will be given annually.
Porter attended SWIC’s Red Bud campus and was also a student worker. An art installation and a bench are dedicated to Porter at the campus, but her family wanted to do something more.
“The school has done so much for her,” said Porter’s uncle, Cody Frederick, in a press release. “We just wanted to create a legacy for her there.”
Porter was 20 years old when the car she was riding in was struck head-on on Illinois 159 by Crystal Steinheimer. Porter and her friend, Abigail Liefer, both died.
Steinheimer, 20 at the time of the wreck, was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.179 percent at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit. She was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated driving under the influence.
“Hannah loved giving back. ... this scholarship, it keeps that going for her,” said Porter’s mother, Dawn, in a written statement.
The family hopes to help numerous students attend SWIC. For more information about SWIC Foundation scholarships, contact Rena Thoele, the Foundation associate director, at 618-235-2700, ext. 5647 or rena.thoele@swic.edu.
