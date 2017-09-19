Local high school students score higher on ACT as fewer took the exam

1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building Pause

2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit?

1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

2:41 Understanding how the brain responds to methamphetamine

2:44 Belleville East student work with sculptor to make art for park

0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent

1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem

0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.