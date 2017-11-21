Local teacher suffered a serious concussion. She says it made her a better mom, mentor.

More Videos 4:51 Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor Pause 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 0:35 Hofbrauhaus to open next year 1:38 Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe 0:44 Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor Belleville West High School art teacher Cari Casper-Bassler talks about her life-changing concussion. She says it's made her a better mom to her son with autism and better mentor to students in and out of the classroom. Belleville West High School art teacher Cari Casper-Bassler talks about her life-changing concussion. She says it's made her a better mom to her son with autism and better mentor to students in and out of the classroom. dholtmann@bnd.com

