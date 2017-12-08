Voters rejected this tax increase twice, but Madison County schools want to try again

In this file photo, Granite City District 9 Superintendent Jim Greenwald stands on the roof of Prather Elementary and talks about the aging roof and other maintenance needs for the school and others as Madison County schools prepared to ask voters about increasing the sales tax rates countywide to pay for building repairs and construction debt. That was ahead of the April 2017 election. Now, Madison County schools say they are willing to try again in the March 2018 election. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com