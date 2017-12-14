SIUE considers Student Success Center, disability services expansion

SIUE hopes to renovate and expand disability services by renovating an 8-year-old building, as part of a construction plan approved Thursday by the board of trustees.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville received approval Thursday for developing architectural plans to renovate the Student Success Center, an 8-year-old building attached to the Morris University Center that houses various student services including the infirmary, academic counseling and disability support.
SIUE now has more than 700 students requiring assistance for testing services, as well as other disability services, according to university documents. The renovation would relocate a seminar room and computer lab and expand disability support services. The project will be done in phases, and funded from the Student Support Center fund.
AAIC and BRiC Partnership will do the design work, but final project approval will still need to go before the SIU Board of Trustees. A cost estimate was not immediately available.
Never miss a local story.
The board also approved a new roof for Prairie Hall, a residence hall located on the Edwardsville campus. The roof is 20 years old, and will cost about $1.3 million to replace, funded from housing repair and replacement reserves.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments