How to apply for scholarships to send your kids to private school

Private school donors may get tax relief under bill A provision in the Illinois school funding plan may provide tax credits for people who donate to private school scholarships. A provision in the Illinois school funding plan may provide tax credits for people who donate to private school scholarships. dholtmann@bnd.com

