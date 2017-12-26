How to apply for scholarships to send your kids to private school

Families in Southern Illinois that can’t afford tuition will soon be able to apply for new scholarships to send their children to private K-12 schools in the next academic year.
The private school scholarship program — a first for Illinois — was created by the public school funding bill that was signed into law in August. The money will be doled out based on financial need, which supporters say gives families a choice they might not otherwise have when it comes to educating their children.
For the metro-east, the organization managing scholarship money and taking applications from families is Empower Illinois. It says on its website that there are 52 private schools in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton and Randolph counties where students could use the scholarship money.
Families can apply for the scholarships online starting Jan. 24, 2018, through empowerillinois.org. They can start that application process before their child is accepted to a private school, Empower Illinois states online.
According to the website, applying will take about 15-20 minutes. Families will need a copy of their federal tax return from 2016, proof that they live in Illinois from something like a utility bill or driver’s license, confirmation of their child’s age from a birth certificate, federal or state ID or passport, and, if available, a letter of acceptance or enrollment from the private school.
To qualify for the scholarships, a student’s family has to meet certain income guidelines.
For example, a student from a family of four with a household income last year between $45,510 and $73,800 would be eligible.
The lower the family’s income, the more money the student can receive. The largest amount most students will receive is $12,973, which is the average cost of educating a child in an Illinois public school, according to Empower Illinois.
Students who have disabilities can receive double that amount — up to $25,946. They have to be eligible to receive services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Students whose first language isn’t English — known as English language learners — can receive up to $15,567, and students identified as gifted can receive up to $14,270.
The potential scholarship amounts for those students are larger because they have specific learning needs.
But Empower Illinois will give priority to the students whose families have the lowest incomes, like a family of four that made $45,510, when it starts picking scholarship winners. And those students’ scholarship amounts would be either the full tuition and fees of the private school or $12,973 — whichever is less.
For the family of four that made $73,800, the student’s scholarship amount would be half the cost of the tuition and fees of the private school.
Children who live in a school district with low test scores for certain groups of students or with graduation rates below 60 percent will also be given priority when Empower Illinois picks from applicants. In the five-county area, there are seven districts that fall into those categories, according to the Illinois State Board of Education, including:
▪ Alton District 11 in Madison County
▪ Cahokia District 187 in St. Clair County
▪ Coulterville District 1 in Randolph County
▪ East St. Louis District 189 in St. Clair County
▪ Granite City District 9 in Madison County
▪ Roxana District 1 in Madison County
▪ Sparta District 140 in Randolph County
Families will be notified if their child will receive a scholarship beginning in February. Empower Illinois will send the money directly to the private school where a scholarship winner is enrolled.
The private schools accepting students who receive scholarships will be responsible for a new cost; they will pay to administer a state assessment to measure scholarship winners’ performance in the 2019-20 school year.
Students who receive scholarships for the 2018-19 school year will have to reapply every year. They’ll get priority when scholarships are given out in future school years.
The scholarships are financed by private money. To encourage participation, the state offered $75 million in tax credits to the program’s donors. Each donor can get a 75 percent credit on a donation — $7,500 for a $10,000 contribution, for example.
Eligibility guidelines
The following are the income guidelines that a family needs to meet for their child to be eligible for a private school scholarship in Illinois:
Family members
Earning this amount makes students eligible for full tuition or $12,973 and priority in receiving scholarships.
Earning this amount makes students eligible for 75% of tuition or $12,973.
Earning this amount makes students eligible for 50% of tuition or $12,973.
1
Less than $22,311
Between $22,311-$30,150
Between $30,150-$36,180
2
Less than $30,044
Between $30,044-$40,600
Between $40,600-$48,720
3
Less than $37,777
Between $37,777-$51,050
Between $51,050-$61,260
4
Less than $45,510
Between $45,510-$61,500
Between $61,500-$73,800
5
Less than $53,243
Between $53,243-$71,950
Between $71,950-$86,340
6
Less than $60,976
Between $60,976-$82,400
Between $82,400-$98,880
7
Less than $68,709
Between $68,709-$92,850
Between $92,850-$111,420
8
Less than $76,442
Between $76,442-$103,300
Between $103,300-$123,960
The schools
According to Empower Illinois, the following are the local private schools that the students can receive scholarships to attend:
County
School
City
Clinton
All Saints Academy
Breese
Clinton
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School
Centralia
Clinton
Mater Dei High School
Breese
Clinton
Trinity Lutheran School
Hoffman
Madison
Father McGivney High School
Maryville
Madison
Good Shepherd Lutheran
Collinsville
Madison
Holy Cross Lutheran School
Collinsville
Madison
Holy Family Catholic School
Granite City
Madison
Marquette Catholic High School
Alton
Madison
Maryville Christian School
Maryville
Madison
Metro-East Lutheran High School
Edwardsville
Madison
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Bethalto
Madison
SS Peter and Paul School
Collinsville
Madison
St. Ambrose School
Godfrey
Madison
St. Boniface
Edwardsville
Madison
St. Elizabeth School
Granite City
Madison
St. John Neumann
Maryville
Madison
St. Mary
Alton
Madison
St. Mary’s School
Edwardsville
Madison
St. Paul Catholic School
Highland
Madison
St. Paul Lutheran
Troy
Madison
St. Peter and Paul School
Alton
Madison
Trinity Lutheran
Edwardsville
Madison
Zion Lutheran School
Bethalto
Monroe
Gibault High School
Waterloo
Monroe
Immaculate Conception
Columbia
Monroe
St. Peter and Paul School
Waterloo
Randolph
Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School
Evansville
Randolph
St. John Lutheran School
Chester
Randolph
St. John the Baptist
Red Bud
Randolph
St. John’s Lutheran School
Red Bud
Randolph
St. Mark’s Lutheran School
Steeleville
Randolph
St. Mary School
Chester
Randolph
Trinity Lutheran School
Red Bud
St. Clair
Althoff Catholic High School
Belleville
St. Clair
Blessed Sacrament
Belleville
St. Clair
First Baptist Academy
O’Fallon
St. Clair
Governor French Academy
Belleville
St. Clair
Holy Childhood School
Mascoutah
St. Clair
Holy Trinity Catholic School
Fairview Heights
St. Clair
Notre Dame Academy
Belleville
St. Clair
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Belleville
St. Clair
Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School
East St. Louis
St. Clair
St. Agatha School
New Athens
St. Clair
St. Clare Catholic School
O’Fallon
St. Clair
St. James Catholic School
Millstadt
St. Clair
St. John the Baptist Catholic
Smithton
St. Clair
St. Joseph School
Freeburg
St. Clair
St. Teresa
Belleville
St. Clair
Unity Lutheran Christian School
East St. Louis
St. Clair
Vincent Gray Academy
East St. Louis
St. Clair
Zion Lutheran Belleville
Belleville
