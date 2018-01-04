Local scholars

The following is a list of graduates and outstanding scholars from towns and villages in the metro-east.
These students were named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University:
- Alton: Andrew Fox.
- Fairview Heights: Emiliano Costilla.
- Shiloh: Elise Parish.
These students made the Dean’s List at Bradley University:
- Belleville: Warren Guiles.
These students made Columbia College Dean’s List for the fall semester:
- Belleville: Megan Korte.
- Cahokia: Luvinnie Pomerlee.
- Edwardsville: Abigail Knight.
- Millstadt: Jack Lamie.
- St. Jacob: Samantha Bassler.
- Worden: Victoria Vegher.
These students graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University:
- Swansea: Robert Cates.
These students graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas:
- Belleville: Diamond M. Enlow, Kennth B. Hagarty Jr., Sean R. Haley, Christian J. Jennings, Keanen J. Nunley, Siara L. Pete.
- Collinsville: Jordan K. Proctor.
- Columbia: Andrew J. Gilbreth.
- Edwardsville: Michael T. Richert.
- Freeburg: Kody L. Haak.
- Highland: Brett D. O’Connell.
- Maryville: Drew M. Cunningham.
- New Athens: Nina M. Cummings, Justin W. Heinen.
- O’Fallon: Antonelle D. Mcbride, Aimee N. Stein, Alana J. Summers.
- Shiloh: Calvary A. Sanabia.
- Troy: Tristan J. Daily.
Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans’ List for the Fall 2017 semester:
- Alton: Nathan Backstrom, Scott Cooke, Olivia Hurley, David Toler, Mallory Zahner.
- Belleville: Jerilyn Amann, Morgan Blankenship, Kayla Buettner, Christopher Doyle, Reagan Feldott, Tristen Freeman, Amanda Kaltwasser, Abigail McPherson, Megan Seibel, Lanette Stumpf, Zoe Zeiter.
- Caseyville: Rashell Jones.
- Dupo: Mallory Koonce.
- Edwardsville: Maria Mezo, Taylor Thiems, Jennifer Werner.
- Godfrey: Megan Wittich.
- Granite City: Scott Bragg, Alexander Moore, Jordan Stermer, Nathan Tanthavong.
- Highland: Emily Capelle, Trent Carriger, Bailey Crouch, Sierra Huelsmann, Abigail Johnson, Amanda Ponce, Adam Rinderer.
- Marissa: Alexei Cogdill.
- Maryville: Nicholas Gonet, Tatiana Kokotovich, Ashley Niebruegge, Marissa Wenos.
- Mascoutah: Austin Waugh.
- Millstadt: Ethan Edens.
- New Athens: Laura Kreher.
- O’Fallon: George Baker, Katelyn Cornell, Chrisopher Knight, Mark Manera, Donovan McKnight, Gabe Tinge, Ashley Sluss.
- Shiloh: Nicholas Mueller.
- Smithton: Jasmine Scott.
- Swansea: Jacob Hitpas, Jennifer Riess.
- Troy: Shelby Busche, Kyla Cameron, Samantha Miller.
- Wood River: Zachary Haas.
These students were named to the Honors List at Maryville University:
- Alorton: Talia a Hyde-Person.
- Belleville: Bobbie Bunetic, Charnique Stepney.
- Bethalto: Katie Irvin.
- Collinsville: Rosaleah Zappa.
- East Alton: Taryn Legette.
- Granite City: Jaclyn Long, Dena Williams.
- Highland: David Bodinet.
- Wood River: Kelly Gorsich.
These students made the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College:
- Cahokia: Nathan Williams.
These students graduated from Park University.
- Belleville: Gregory John Gunyon.
- Scott Air Force Base: Porscha L. Prince.
These students made the 2017 fall semester Dean’s List at St. Norbert College:
- Smithton: Patrick Kramper.
These students made the fall 2017 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
- Alton: Emily Iman, Ries Lundstrom.
- Belleville: Kirsten Bainter, Andrew Behrmann, Megan Beisiegel, Dominic Biondo, Brianna Buss, Rachel Christophe, Samuel Kehrer, Mackenzie Machuga, Sidney Spires, Scott Stuhldreher, Jaime Tomaszewski.
- Bethalto: Tory Meiser.
- Collinsville: Matthew Cook, Justin Ovalle, Matthew Sarhage, Daniel Schultz.
- Dorsey: Valerie Stacey.
- Dupo: Evan Schmidt.
- East Carondelet: Rachael Donald.
- Edwardsville: Rachel Anderson, Abigail Bailey, Sydney Berthlett, Mareea Gaines, Alisabeth Hilker, Hope Horvath, Kyle Hylla, Danielle Kirsch, Elaine Myers.
- Fairview Heights: Caitlin Koch.
- Freeburg: Madelyne McDuffy, Julie Menn, Dylan Rainbolt, Bryce Rutledge.
- Glen Carbon: Jennie Ellsworth, Tara Johnston, Kayla McEvoy, Kennedy Roderick.
- Godfrey: Danielle Ditterline, Ezekiel Lampley.
- Lebanon: Melody Cornell, Casey Paterson, Mallory Schmitt.
- Lenzburg: Georgia Park.
- Marine: Kristen Hanser, Isaac Strole.
- Marissa: Charly Meister, Brock Quigley, Taylor Schreiber.
- Maryville: Kailey Boyer, Austin Mefford, Kailyn Rosenburg, Olivia Wojcik.
- Mascoutah: Julian Johnson, Clare Norrenberns, Allison Schanz, Cierra Stanley.
- Millstadt: Emma Brand.
- Moro: Kylie Linkeman, Sydney Marshall, Kaitlyn Smith.
- New Baden: Sommer Keleman.
- O’Fallon: Addison Barnouski, Lauren Cooper, Andrea George, Alyssa Miller, Hannah Radden, Lars Reynolds, Blake Stroh, Jennifer Vance.
- Shiloh: Hannah Gass, Sierra Holshouser.
- Smithton: Hannah Alexander, Sawyer Becherer, Emily Merz, Lola Whitney.
- St. Libory: Amy Dressler.
- Swansea: Brendan MacAinsh.
- Troy: Holly Dees, Dan Hilling, Sydney Keller, Brooke Massa, Austin Patek.
- Waterloo: Mackenzie Douglas, Megan Goessling, Kathleen Howland, Dakota Maus, Morgan McCarthy, Chasity Papenberg, Veronica Southworth, Brianna Voelker, Steven Wall, Jessica Wittenauer.
These students graduated from Western Illinois University:
- Greenville: Hollyn Gayle Beans.
- Waterloo: Malone Wall.
These students graduated from Union University:
- Bethalto: Miriam Mann.
These students made the Union University Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester:
- Fairview Heights: Kirstie Hurt.
These students made the Union University President’s List for the fall 2017 semester:
- Edwardsville: Kristen Francis.
- Freeburg: Lauren Kinzinger.
- Moro: Miriam Mann.
These students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee:
- Alton: Erin Lane.
