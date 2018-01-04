Diamond Enlow
Education

Local scholars

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

January 04, 2018 04:05 PM

The following is a list of graduates and outstanding scholars from towns and villages in the metro-east.

These students were named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University:

  • Alton: Andrew Fox.
  • Fairview Heights: Emiliano Costilla.
  • Shiloh: Elise Parish.

These students made the Dean’s List at Bradley University:

  • Belleville: Warren Guiles.

These students made Columbia College Dean’s List for the fall semester:

  • Belleville: Megan Korte.
  • Cahokia: Luvinnie Pomerlee.
  • Edwardsville: Abigail Knight.
  • Millstadt: Jack Lamie.
  • St. Jacob: Samantha Bassler.
  • Worden: Victoria Vegher.

These students graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University:

  • Swansea: Robert Cates.

These students graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas:

  • Belleville: Diamond M. Enlow, Kennth B. Hagarty Jr., Sean R. Haley, Christian J. Jennings, Keanen J. Nunley, Siara L. Pete.
  • Collinsville: Jordan K. Proctor.
  • Columbia: Andrew J. Gilbreth.
  • Edwardsville: Michael T. Richert.
  • Freeburg: Kody L. Haak.
  • Highland: Brett D. O’Connell.
  • Maryville: Drew M. Cunningham.
  • New Athens: Nina M. Cummings, Justin W. Heinen.
  • O’Fallon: Antonelle D. Mcbride, Aimee N. Stein, Alana J. Summers.
  • Shiloh: Calvary A. Sanabia.
  • Troy: Tristan J. Daily.

Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans’ List for the Fall 2017 semester:

  • Alton: Nathan Backstrom, Scott Cooke, Olivia Hurley, David Toler, Mallory Zahner.
  • Belleville: Jerilyn Amann, Morgan Blankenship, Kayla Buettner, Christopher Doyle, Reagan Feldott, Tristen Freeman, Amanda Kaltwasser, Abigail McPherson, Megan Seibel, Lanette Stumpf, Zoe Zeiter.
  • Caseyville: Rashell Jones.
  • Dupo: Mallory Koonce.
  • Edwardsville: Maria Mezo, Taylor Thiems, Jennifer Werner.
  • Godfrey: Megan Wittich.
  • Granite City: Scott Bragg, Alexander Moore, Jordan Stermer, Nathan Tanthavong.
  • Highland: Emily Capelle, Trent Carriger, Bailey Crouch, Sierra Huelsmann, Abigail Johnson, Amanda Ponce, Adam Rinderer.
  • Marissa: Alexei Cogdill.
  • Maryville: Nicholas Gonet, Tatiana Kokotovich, Ashley Niebruegge, Marissa Wenos.
  • Mascoutah: Austin Waugh.
  • Millstadt: Ethan Edens.
  • New Athens: Laura Kreher.
  • O’Fallon: George Baker, Katelyn Cornell, Chrisopher Knight, Mark Manera, Donovan McKnight, Gabe Tinge, Ashley Sluss.
  • Shiloh: Nicholas Mueller.
  • Smithton: Jasmine Scott.
  • Swansea: Jacob Hitpas, Jennifer Riess.
  • Troy: Shelby Busche, Kyla Cameron, Samantha Miller.
  • Wood River: Zachary Haas.

These students were named to the Honors List at Maryville University:

  • Alorton: Talia a Hyde-Person.
  • Belleville: Bobbie Bunetic, Charnique Stepney.
  • Bethalto: Katie Irvin.
  • Collinsville: Rosaleah Zappa.
  • East Alton: Taryn Legette.
  • Granite City: Jaclyn Long, Dena Williams.
  • Highland: David Bodinet.
  • Wood River: Kelly Gorsich.

These students made the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College:

  • Cahokia: Nathan Williams.

These students graduated from Park University.

  • Belleville: Gregory John Gunyon.
  • Scott Air Force Base: Porscha L. Prince.

These students made the 2017 fall semester Dean’s List at St. Norbert College:

  • Smithton: Patrick Kramper.

These students made the fall 2017 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Alton: Emily Iman, Ries Lundstrom.
  • Belleville: Kirsten Bainter, Andrew Behrmann, Megan Beisiegel, Dominic Biondo, Brianna Buss, Rachel Christophe, Samuel Kehrer, Mackenzie Machuga, Sidney Spires, Scott Stuhldreher, Jaime Tomaszewski.
  • Bethalto: Tory Meiser.
  • Collinsville: Matthew Cook, Justin Ovalle, Matthew Sarhage, Daniel Schultz.
  • Dorsey: Valerie Stacey.
  • Dupo: Evan Schmidt.
  • East Carondelet: Rachael Donald.
  • Edwardsville: Rachel Anderson, Abigail Bailey, Sydney Berthlett, Mareea Gaines, Alisabeth Hilker, Hope Horvath, Kyle Hylla, Danielle Kirsch, Elaine Myers.
  • Fairview Heights: Caitlin Koch.
  • Freeburg: Madelyne McDuffy, Julie Menn, Dylan Rainbolt, Bryce Rutledge.
  • Glen Carbon: Jennie Ellsworth, Tara Johnston, Kayla McEvoy, Kennedy Roderick.
  • Godfrey: Danielle Ditterline, Ezekiel Lampley.
  • Lebanon: Melody Cornell, Casey Paterson, Mallory Schmitt.
  • Lenzburg: Georgia Park.
  • Marine: Kristen Hanser, Isaac Strole.
  • Marissa: Charly Meister, Brock Quigley, Taylor Schreiber.
  • Maryville: Kailey Boyer, Austin Mefford, Kailyn Rosenburg, Olivia Wojcik.
  • Mascoutah: Julian Johnson, Clare Norrenberns, Allison Schanz, Cierra Stanley.
  • Millstadt: Emma Brand.
  • Moro: Kylie Linkeman, Sydney Marshall, Kaitlyn Smith.
  • New Baden: Sommer Keleman.
  • O’Fallon: Addison Barnouski, Lauren Cooper, Andrea George, Alyssa Miller, Hannah Radden, Lars Reynolds, Blake Stroh, Jennifer Vance.
  • Shiloh: Hannah Gass, Sierra Holshouser.
  • Smithton: Hannah Alexander, Sawyer Becherer, Emily Merz, Lola Whitney.
  • St. Libory: Amy Dressler.
  • Swansea: Brendan MacAinsh.
  • Troy: Holly Dees, Dan Hilling, Sydney Keller, Brooke Massa, Austin Patek.
  • Waterloo: Mackenzie Douglas, Megan Goessling, Kathleen Howland, Dakota Maus, Morgan McCarthy, Chasity Papenberg, Veronica Southworth, Brianna Voelker, Steven Wall, Jessica Wittenauer.

These students graduated from Western Illinois University:

  • Greenville: Hollyn Gayle Beans.
  • Waterloo: Malone Wall.

These students graduated from Union University:

  • Bethalto: Miriam Mann.

These students made the Union University Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester:

  • Fairview Heights: Kirstie Hurt.

These students made the Union University President’s List for the fall 2017 semester:

  • Edwardsville: Kristen Francis.
  • Freeburg: Lauren Kinzinger.
  • Moro: Miriam Mann.

These students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee:

  • Alton: Erin Lane.

