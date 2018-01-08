The second “Conversation Towards a Brighter Future” summit will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, 1210 N. Main St., Edwardsville.
Education

Student leaders to have problem solving summit in Edwardsville

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 10:32 AM

The second “Conversation Towards a Brighter Future” summit will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, 1210 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The hosts for the summit are: The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation, the Madison County Regional Superintendent and the Madison County school student leaders.

“Conversations Towards a Brighter Future” is a youth-driven program in which student leaders identify issues that their schools and communities face and then develop solutions. Each school receives a $5,000 scholarship for a two-year project. At the upcoming summit, the student leaders will provide a status report on their project and collaborate with other school leaders from Madison County.

In a press release, Ed Hightower, director of the Mannie Jackson Center said, the event is “about positive communication, collaboration and finding solutions to the problems we face as a society. Who better to lead these discussions than our future young leaders. We hope the public will stop by the (center) and listen to these discussions.”

For more information about this program and the participating schools’ projects, go online to www.mjchf.org/page/brighter-future-new.

