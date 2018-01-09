These are the students Mike Bost nominated for military academies

More than a dozen local students have been nominated by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murophysboro, to the U.S. military service academies including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy.
The congressional nomination is just the first step in a process toward the students’ acceptance into a military academy.
Bost nominated the students based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities and personal recommendations.
The local students nominated include:
St. Clair County
▪ Kersten Douglas, O’Fallon, U.S. Military Academy
▪ Gavin Green, Belleville, U.S. Naval Academy
▪ Jared Dalanzo, O’Fallon, U.S. Naval Academy
▪ Samuel Kelly, Mascoutah, U.S. Air Force Academy
▪ Clayton Bonitati, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy
▪ Connor Gaby, Freeburg, U.S. Naval Academy
▪ Stephanie Jacobs, Belleville, U.S. Naval Academy
▪ Ryan Culley, Swansea, U.S. Naval Academy
▪ Christopher Wu, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy
▪ Nathan Burton, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy
▪ John Leshikar, Shiloh, U.S. Air Force Academy
▪ Grant Engel, Swansea, U.S. Air Force Academy
▪ Grant Appel, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy
▪ Joel Lindsey, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy
Madison County
▪ Zachary Kincade, Wood River, U.S. Military Academy
Bost’s office will have a recember in the coming weeks in honor of the nominees.
