United States Military Academy graduating cadets salute during the playing of the national anthem during commencement ceremonies in May 2017. Nine Hundred and thirty six cadets received their diplomas, most of whom will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the army. Julie Jacobson AP
Education

These are the students Mike Bost nominated for military academies

News-Democrat

January 09, 2018 02:48 PM

More than a dozen local students have been nominated by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murophysboro, to the U.S. military service academies including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy.

The congressional nomination is just the first step in a process toward the students’ acceptance into a military academy.

Bost nominated the students based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities and personal recommendations.

The local students nominated include:

St. Clair County

▪  Kersten Douglas, O’Fallon, U.S. Military Academy

▪  Gavin Green, Belleville, U.S. Naval Academy

▪  Jared Dalanzo, O’Fallon, U.S. Naval Academy

▪  Samuel Kelly, Mascoutah, U.S. Air Force Academy

▪  Clayton Bonitati, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy

▪  Connor Gaby, Freeburg, U.S. Naval Academy

▪  Stephanie Jacobs, Belleville, U.S. Naval Academy

▪  Ryan Culley, Swansea, U.S. Naval Academy

▪  Christopher Wu, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy

▪  Nathan Burton, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy

▪  John Leshikar, Shiloh, U.S. Air Force Academy

▪  Grant Engel, Swansea, U.S. Air Force Academy

▪  Grant Appel, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy

▪  Joel Lindsey, O’Fallon, U.S. Air Force Academy

Madison County

▪  Zachary Kincade, Wood River, U.S. Military Academy

Bost’s office will have a recember in the coming weeks in honor of the nominees.

