Man in van who stopped near school playground was no harm to students, police say

Three third-grade students reported a man to their teacher after he stopped near their school playground Friday and asked if they had seen his puppy.
The O’Fallon Police Department talked to the man and determined “there was no ill intent.”
Police say the man lost two dogs. He stopped at Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School because he walked one of them on the track nearby and thought the dog might have been there, according to police.
O’Fallon District 90 shared a statement about his interaction with students on Facebook. The post stated that the students did not respond to the man, walked away and alerted their teacher. The driver never left his vehicle and drove away, according to the Facebook post.
Never miss a local story.
In a follow-up post after police spoke to the man, the school district wrote: “Our students did the right thing by immediately reporting their concerns to an adult. We are glad they did, and also glad to hear he found his dog.”
Comments