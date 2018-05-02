Collinsville high school teacher wins prestigious economic educator award

Vicki Fuhrhop, a Collinsville high school teacher, was named 2018 Outstanding Economic Educator by Econ Illinois. The award honors educators who have a commitment to economic and personal finance education.
Joanne Dempsey, former executive director of Econ Illinois, said in a press release, “Each year, Econ Illinois recognizes two teachers in the state with the 3M Outstanding Economic Educator Award."
Fuhrhop has been a participant in Econ Illinois programming since 2012. She is currently pursuing a master's in economic education and entrepreneurship for educators from the University of Delaware.
In a press release, Collinsville High School Principal David Snider said, “Vicki Fuhrhop is an outstanding educator. She has gone above and beyond in providing meaningful learning opportunities for Collinsville High School students.”
Fuhrhop was unaware of her selection to receive the prestigious award and described herself as “speechless” but also “honored.” She was surprised with the award in her classroom on May 2.
Comments