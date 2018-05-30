Collinsville teen shares one way she's learned to cope with anxiety

When Collinsville High School graduate Emily Halasey feels anxious, she tries to focus instead on what's around her: five things she can feel, four things she smells or wishes she could smell, three things she hears, and so on.
Derik Holtmann
