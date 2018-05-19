Former SIUE chancellors call on SIU trustees to shift state money — or split campuses

In this BND file photo from April 26, 2012, Julie Furst-Bowe is introduced at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as the new chancellor candidate. Furst-Bowe, along with four other former SIUE chancellors, signed on to an open letter calling for SIU trustees to either reallocate funding between the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses, or to split the two schools into separate universities. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com