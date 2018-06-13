Breese school board has two-hour, closed-door discussion on personnel

For two hours on Tuesday night, the Breese District 12 School Board met behind closed doors to discuss personnel.
The agenda for the special board meeting included discussion and possible action on “the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees.”
The Open Meetings Act allows school boards to close meetings to the public for that type of discussion. The names of the employee or employees discussed has not been released publicly.
The board opened the meeting to the public again at about 9:45 p.m. and adjourned without taking action.
Two board members contacted Wednesday, Loretta Kreke and Koreen Voss, declined to comment.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for June 25 in Breese.
Comments