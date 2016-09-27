IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
06-09-11-24-40
(six, nine, eleven, twenty-four, forty)
Pick Three-Midday
4-9-6, Fireball: 9
(four, nine, six; Fireball: nine)
Pick Three-Evening
0-2-0, Fireball: 8
(zero, two, zero; Fireball: eight)
Pick Four-Midday
1-2-0-5, Fireball: 1
(one, two, zero, five; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Evening
8-2-4-0, Fireball: 1
(eight, two, four, zero; Fireball: one)
Lucky Day Lotto
01-09-18-26-33
(one, nine, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Mega Millions
14-16-26-53-72, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, fifty-three, seventy-two; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments