Lottery

September 27, 2016 10:49 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-09-11-24-40

(six, nine, eleven, twenty-four, forty)

Pick Three-Midday

4-9-6, Fireball: 9

(four, nine, six; Fireball: nine)

Pick Three-Evening

0-2-0, Fireball: 8

(zero, two, zero; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Midday

1-2-0-5, Fireball: 1

(one, two, zero, five; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Evening

8-2-4-0, Fireball: 1

(eight, two, four, zero; Fireball: one)

Lucky Day Lotto

01-09-18-26-33

(one, nine, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Mega Millions

14-16-26-53-72, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, fifty-three, seventy-two; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz says playing is one way to honor fallen friend Jose Fernandez

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos