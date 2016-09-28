Lottery

September 28, 2016 10:54 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-06-21-27-31

(three, six, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Pick Three-Midday

5-0-8, Fireball: 6

(five, zero, eight; Fireball: six)

Pick Three-Evening

9-6-8, Fireball: 4

(nine, six, eight; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Midday

8-1-0-5, Fireball: 3

(eight, one, zero, five; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Evening

4-3-3-9, Fireball: 2

(four, three, three, nine; Fireball: two)

Lucky Day Lotto

08-19-25-29-30

(eight, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

30-38-52-53-62, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(thirty, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

