Lottery

October 3, 2016 9:49 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

05-07-08-22-40-49, Extra Shot: 25

(five, seven, eight, twenty-two, forty, forty-nine; Extra Shot: twenty-five)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-08-27-28-45

(six, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-five)

Pick Three-Midday

5-4-6, Fireball:

(five, four, six; Fireball: zero)

Pick Three-Evening

9-9-3, Fireball:

(nine, nine, three; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

0-2-3-6, Fireball: 8

(zero, two, three, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

2-5-6-7, Fireball: 5

(two, five, six, seven; Fireball: five)

Lucky Day Lotto

08-19-35-36-45

(eight, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Belleville West volleyball battles back for big win

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos