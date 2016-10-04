Lottery

October 4, 2016 10:10 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-12-13-25-39

(six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Pick Three-Midday

1-2-1, Fireball: 8

(one, two, one; Fireball: eight)

Pick Three-Evening

4-1-7, Fireball: 2

(four, one, seven; Fireball: two)

Pick Four-Midday

1-9-9-1, Fireball: 7

(one, nine, nine, one; Fireball: seven)

Pick Four-Evening

2-3-8-8, Fireball: 3

(two, three, eight, eight; Fireball: three)

Lucky Day Lotto

07-17-22-23-32

(seven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Mega Millions

18-29-30-54-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 5

(eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Althoff volleyball senior talks close, thrilling win over Belleville East

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos