October 7, 2016 10:49 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-26-27-31-33

(seven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Pick Three-Midday

1-4-6, Fireball: 3

(one, four, six; Fireball: three)

Pick Three-Evening

6-8-7, Fireball:

(six, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

5-7-4-7, Fireball: 5

(five, seven, four, seven; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Evening

1-5-7-3, Fireball: 1

(one, five, seven, three; Fireball: one)

Lucky Day Lotto

01-04-26-40-43

(one, four, twenty-six, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Mega Millions

24-37-42-50-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

