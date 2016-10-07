IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
07-26-27-31-33
(seven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Pick Three-Midday
1-4-6, Fireball: 3
(one, four, six; Fireball: three)
Pick Three-Evening
6-8-7, Fireball:
(six, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)
Pick Four-Midday
5-7-4-7, Fireball: 5
(five, seven, four, seven; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Evening
1-5-7-3, Fireball: 1
(one, five, seven, three; Fireball: one)
Lucky Day Lotto
01-04-26-40-43
(one, four, twenty-six, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
24-37-42-50-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Comments