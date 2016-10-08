IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
04-17-24-32-37-51, Extra Shot: 1
(four, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-one; Extra Shot: one)
Estimated jackpot: $8.75 million
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
03-05-10-26-45
(three, five, ten, twenty-six, forty-five)
Pick Three-Midday
8-7-6, Fireball: 1
(eight, seven, six; Fireball: one)
Pick Three-Evening
9-4-8, Fireball: 5
(nine, four, eight; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Midday
4-5-3-6, Fireball:
(four, five, three, six; Fireball: zero)
Pick Four-Evening
5-7-6-1, Fireball: 7
(five, seven, six, one; Fireball: seven)
Lucky Day Lotto
08-09-25-31-36
(eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $49 million
Powerball
03-54-61-64-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Comments