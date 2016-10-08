Lottery

October 8, 2016 10:49 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

04-17-24-32-37-51, Extra Shot: 1

(four, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-one; Extra Shot: one)

Estimated jackpot: $8.75 million

