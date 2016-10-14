Lottery

October 14, 2016 10:09 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

09-18-22-29-34

(nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

5-3-8, Fireball: 1

(five, three, eight; Fireball: one)

Pick Three-Evening

4-3-5, Fireball: 9

(four, three, five; Fireball: nine)

Pick Four-Midday

5-9-4-5, Fireball: 4

(five, nine, four, five; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Evening

7-5-6-9, Fireball: 6

(seven, five, six, nine; Fireball: six)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-22-24-27-39

(five, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Mega Millions

07-27-60-64-74, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

