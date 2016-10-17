Lottery

October 17, 2016 10:49 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-16-22-47-48-52, Extra Shot: 21

(two, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $9.75 million

