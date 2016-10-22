Lottery

October 22, 2016 9:49 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto

25-37-45-47-50-51, Extra Shot: 7

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Extra Shot: seven)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-13-24-26-40

(one, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty)

Pick Three-Midday

1-3-5, Fireball: 3

(one, three, five; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Midday

1-2-0-4, Fireball:

(one, two, zero, four; Fireball: zero)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-10-36-37-41

(five, ten, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

