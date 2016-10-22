IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
25-37-45-47-50-51, Extra Shot: 7
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Extra Shot: seven)
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
01-13-24-26-40
(one, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty)
Pick Three-Midday
1-3-5, Fireball: 3
(one, three, five; Fireball: three)
Pick Four-Midday
1-2-0-4, Fireball:
(one, two, zero, four; Fireball: zero)
Lucky Day Lotto
05-10-36-37-41
(five, ten, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
